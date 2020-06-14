ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A medical examiner said Sunday that Rayshard Brooks, 27, was shot twice in the back and ruled the death a homicide.
Brooks was fatally shot twice Saturday morning by an Atlanta Police officer in the parking lot of Wendy's located on University Avenue. The father of three sustained gunshot wounds to his back.
Police were called to the fast food retailer after Brooks feel asleep in his vehicle while. It was later determined by police that Brooks was under the influence.
Though body cam shows the young father calmly speaking with police, things later escalated. During a brief scuffle with an officer, Brooks managed to get a hold of a stun gun. He then began to flee the scene.
A brief pursuit turned deadly when Brooks allegedly turned towards an officer with the stun gun raised. At that moment Officer Garrett Rolfe fired his gun, killing Brooks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.