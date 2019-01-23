Atlanta, GA (CBS46) CBS is benching a Super Bowl ad that makes a case for the benefits of medical marijuana.
Cannabis company Acreage says the network turned down their ad because of its content.
Dale Jackson says quality time with his son Colin, who is on the autism spectrum, has completely changed because of medical cannabis oil.
"It's allowed his therapies to be more effective in school and it's allowed him to be calmer, pay closer attention and not be distracted. It's allowed our family to enjoy time together," says Jackson.
But Jackson wasn't surprised CBS rejected the ad.
"To me, the very first thought I had was when I read the news, was that big pharma has gotten to CBS and that's quite disappointing because I expected more out of our media that is supposed to be for our benefit.”
33 states and Washington D.C. have legalized medical marijuana but marijuana is a banned substance in the National Football League.
Acreage, the company behind the ad, tweeted this statement:
"We're disappointed that we weren't able to get our SuperBowl PSA approved by CBS and share our message on the largest national stage. Acreage stands with the 93 percent of Americans who support medical cannabis."
Meanwhile, Jackson says CBS is being hypocritical.
"We're not going to air that but we are going to air the countless commercials for erectile dysfunction and sexually explicit commercials for hamburgers and yet we're worried about helping my 10 year-old autistic son?"
In a brief statement, CBS says it is not currently accepting any cannabis related advertising.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.