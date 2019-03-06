ATLANTA (AP) - A bill that would allow the production and sale of low-potency medical marijuana oil in Georgia has been passed by the House.
Lawmakers voted 123-40 to clear the measure on Tuesday. It awaits Senate consideration.
The bill would close a loophole created by the state's 2015 medical marijuana law that allows patients to possess the drug but provides no real way to obtain it. It is illegal to grow, process, buy, sell or transport the substance in Georgia.
The measure would allow patients who are already registered with the state as being allowed to possess low-potency marijuana oil to access the product.
Current state law allows individuals with 16 specific conditions, including cancer, seizure disorders and Parkinson's disease, to possess low-potency medical marijuana oil.
