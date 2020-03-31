ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The latest analysis of the Coronavirus paints a grim picture of what’s to come, even with the precautions we’re already taking.
A new medical model designed by the University of Washington projected that more 2,000 people in America could die each day from the Coronavirus by mid-April.
Dr. Gerardo Chowell is a mathematical epidemiologist at Georgia State University’s School of Public Health. He said it’s still unclear what the mortality rate will be in metro Atlanta.
“It’s definitely more lethal than seasonal influenza or even the 2009 influenza pandemic,” Chowell said.
In addition to social distancing, Dr. Chowell believes health officials should encourage the public to start wearing masks, even if it’s homemade out of cloth.
“That could be a new normal. And even if the face mask could help us reduce transmission by 30% or 40% that’s worth it,” Chowell said.
Still the thought of 82,000 deaths across the country over the next four months is alarming.
“If we were to stay at home rigorously the outbreak would essentially be over assuming you have a limited number of imported cases,” Chowell said.
Dr. Chowell said the Coronavirus is 10 times more lethal than the season flu and therefore he thinks it would be a good idea to synchronize our social distancing statewide.
