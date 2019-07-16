MCDONOUGH, Ga. (CBS46) -- Hearings in the Rosenbaum Murder Trial continued on for a fifth day, bringing with it revelations from medical staff who suspected abuse.

Jennifer and Joseph Rosenbaum are accused of abusing and murdering Laila Daniel who was in foster care with the couple in 2015.

A pediatric orthopedist testified Tuesday that when he saw Laila Daniel’s broken leg, he told her foster mother to take her immediately to the emergency room, but she did not. He treated the two-year-old’s injured leg.

Dr Gilbert Duxbury said that he was told by Jennifer Rosenbaum, that Laila had fallen in a hole in her great-grandmother’s backyard on October 15th, and then injured herself again on October 16th at a gymnastics facility the following day.

Duxbury told the court that he noticed “several red flags”, he said.

“It stood out to me because I believed it was a non-trauma case. It was a unusual fracture pattern for the patients age, which requires an extreme force, more than what the patients age can generate.”

The office manager and owner of the gymnastics facility testified saying, Laila was never enrolled in classes there, though her older sister did take a few classes there.

Millie’s gymnastics coach testified that at one class, Millie had a very large bruise on her face.

The murder trial will resume on Wednesday.