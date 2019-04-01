ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Brandon switched from regular cigarettes to vaping when he was 18-years-old.
“You'd be surprised at how I used to go through packs of cigarettes like viciously but now that I got this, I'm still on this. I’ve had this for the past five days,” he explained.
Vaping is when you inhale the vapor created by an e-cigarette. There’s no tobacco involved and Brandon believes it's safer and cleaner than regular cigarettes.
“I'd rather have this smell like bubblegum or blue raspberry as opposed to picking up a Newport,” he told reporter Ashley Thompson.
But some doctors say vaping may not be a safer alternative.
“These are very hot high-pressure gases that are going into the lung,” said Roy Herbst, Chief of Medical Oncology at the Yale Cancer Center. “They may affect the pulmonary linings and cause problems in the future.”
Herbst is in Atlanta with thousands of other medical professionals as part of the American Association for Cancer Research. He said there isn't enough data to determine the long-term consequences of vaping.
“They are just as addictive if not more addictive because the levels of nicotine are not that well-regulated, so they can be extremely high.”
The FDA is calling teen vaping an epidemic.
“They're flavored with so many different flavors, bubblegum, cotton candy, tooty-fruity, things that would attract kids. So young kids are using these in middle school even.”
But even with the warnings, some are taking their chances.
“It's a lot worse kids my age could be doing,” said Brandon. “We could be doing heroine, we could be doing crack, we could be doing all of that.”
In Georgia it's against the law to sell or distribute e-cigarettes to anyone under the age of 18.
