GWINNETT COUNTY (CBS46)— “It’s the economy, stupid.”
That was the message that former President Bill Clinton’s campaign adopted in the 1992 Presidential election. At the time, Clinton’s team was challenging George H.W. Bush, a popular war-time president who successfully forced Saddam Hussein out of Kuwait.
It appears Governor Brian P. Kemp hopes Georgia voters grade him based on his economic track record.
As the state attempts to recover from the pandemic, Governor Kemp’s office is making sure every person heading to the polls in November 2022 is aware of Kemp’s efforts to expand employment opportunities in the Peach State.
Adding to the list of companies expanding or relocating to Georgia, Governor Kemp’s office announced Intuitive will expand its payroll in Gwinnett County.
The robotic-assisted surgery company will invest half a billion dollars in the process, creating approximately 1,200 jobs, according to officials in the governor’s office.
“We were thrilled to learn Intuitive has chosen to expand their presence in Gwinnett County,” said Governor Kemp. “With our advanced medical environment, dynamic workforce, pro-business policies, and thriving economy, Intuitive made the right decision in choosing Georgia. The Peach State continues to attract world-renowned companies like Intuitive, and this huge investment coming to the new Peachtree Corners campus will benefit hundreds of hardworking Georgians across metro Atlanta."
The latest announcement from the governor’s office comes as state Republican leaders boast about the over 178,000 available jobs throughout the state.
One thing to note, Governor Kemp’s office repeated the mantra: Georgia is open for business.
Democrat leaders have pointed out that Georgia’s employment centers run by the state remain closed to those needing assistance printing resumes and applying for jobs.
