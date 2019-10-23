CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Having reliable transportation is necessary for patients with Dementia and Alzheimer’s.
But some local caregivers tell CBS46’s Melissa Stern their transportation broker has dropped the ball too many times.
Sylvia Dennis-Wray, the Executive Director at local nonprofit Alzheimer's Services Center, says they’ve had countless problems with LogistiCare when it comes to their most vulnerable patients.
They reached out to CBS46 News after months of no improvements.
“It has been a nightmare,” said Marilyn Tirado.
Marilyn Tirado cares for her 82-year-old father. He has Alzheimer’s and Dementia, and on top of that there’s a language barrier -- he only speaks Spanish.
“It’s stressful and it’s time consuming, and sometimes it’s frustrating,” Tirado said.
So, when he comes to the Alzheimer's Services Center five days a week while she works, she expects those dropping him off and picking him up to be reliable and on time, but she said that’s not the case.
“There’s just nothing I can do, and I couldn’t figure out where he was once he got picked up,” Tirado added. “He got home almost at 8 o’clock. He was picked up from the center between 6 and 6:15 p.m."
“We close at 4:30,” said Sylvia Dennis-Wray, the Executive Director of Alzheimer's Services Center.
LogistiCare is the main company that contracts other providers to transport the patients back and forth.
“They often switch transportation companies and they don’t even call you, let you know that they’re going to switch. They’ll switch them,” added Dennis-Wray. “The next thing you know, you’ll have a stranger coming to pick up your loved one. That troubles me because Dementia patients are patients who have memory issues.”
One time, she says a patient was even dropped off at the wrong house.
“Her mom wasn’t home by a certain time, she called looking, she called LogistiCare, well, they could not locate her mom,” Dennis-Wray said. “She was frantic, she called the police.”
They eventually found her but she’s tired of the confusion and lack of communication.
“They don’t know what’s going on and so the caregiver is there frantic, not knowing where their loved one is,” said Dennis-Wray.
Dennis-Wray said she wants LogistiCare to use reliable companies who care about these patients. CBS46’s Melissa Stern reached out to LogistiCare and they provided this statement:
“LogistiCare arranges safe, reliable and timely rides to millions of members every year and strives to ensure every member’s experience is positive. LogistiCare reviews and responds to all member complaints accordingly, but unfortunately cannot comment on this matter as we keep all members’ information strictly confidential in accordance with privacy laws.”
