ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Governor Brian Kemp along with the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning and YMCA of Metro Atlanta announced on Wednesday a partnership to dedicate several childcare centers for medical workers fighting the novel coronavirus and COVID-19.
The YMCA will dedicate multiple area facilities as childcare centers for medical workers at nine metro Atlanta hospitals starting on March 20.
Hospitals include:
- Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta
- Eastside Medical Center Emory
- Georgia Highlands
- Intown Pediatric
- Northside
- Piedmont
- WellStar
- Yerkes-Emory
According to organizers, they also expect additional locations to be transformed into childcare centers for medical personnel by March 27.
“Our medical professionals are on the frontlines of combatting COVID-19 and child care is a major concern for them and their families during this time. The Y has always responded to the needs of our community. Commissioner Jacobs and I applaud their initiative to pivot and work to provide these critical programs for our state’s youngest learners and their families.” said Governor Kemp.
As students across the country adjust to learning outside of their classrooms, some states are preparing for the disruption to last the rest of the school year as the coronavirus outbreak continues.
