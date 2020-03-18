ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Governor Brian Kemp along with the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning and YMCA of Metro Atlanta announced on Wednesday a partnership to dedicate several childcare centers for medical workers fighting the novel coronavirus and COVID-19.

The YMCA will dedicate multiple area facilities as childcare centers for medical workers at nine metro Atlanta hospitals starting on March 20.

Hospitals include:

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

Eastside Medical Center Emory

Georgia Highlands

Intown Pediatric

Northside

Piedmont

WellStar

Yerkes-Emory

According to organizers, they also expect additional locations to be transformed into childcare centers for medical personnel by March 27.

“Our medical professionals are on the frontlines of combatting COVID-19 and child care is a major concern for them and their families during this time. The Y has always responded to the needs of our community. Commissioner Jacobs and I applaud their initiative to pivot and work to provide these critical programs for our state’s youngest learners and their families.” said Governor Kemp.

“Closing our facilities, doesn’t mean we’ve ‘closed shop.’ Just the opposite. In many ways this is our moment to truly deliver on our promise of service to those who turn to us for community and to those who turn to us for survival. “We’re pivoting and repurposing and working to provide programs and services that will be critical in the coming weeks.” said Lauren Koontz, CEO of the YMCA of Metro Atlanta.

In order to address similar types of child care needs in other parts of our state, Commissioner Jacobs said DECAL is maintaining information on child care programs that remain open, working to relax certain licensing rules, and providing guidance to child care so they can maintain healthy and safe environments for their children, families and teachers.