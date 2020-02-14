Medtronic is recalling more than 322,000 of its insulin pumps because of a missing or broken component that can lead to over- or under-delivery of insulin. The problem is linked to one death, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The recall is a "class I" recall, which the FDA says is "the most serious type of recall."
"Use of these devices may cause serious injuries or death," the FDA said in the recall notice.
[yawn] the real question is why the [censored] this is now being reported and not in November when Medtronics released this information? Up to the minutes the the presidents useless tweets but for something in regards to health we will wait four months. [censored] you, lazy [censored] journalist!!!!
I got a letter from Medtronics about this and what to do and I would classify this as old news. But no months later it's reported on and now I'm being flooded with stupid [censored] I already know, just like Jeffrey Epstein didn't kill himself.
