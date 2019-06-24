DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) DeKalb County residents have a chance to voice their opposition or support on a proposal to raise property taxes.
The county is looking to increase property by just over four percent.
The state requires at least three public hearings to be held before the increase can be finalized.
The first two public hearings are set from 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Maloof Auditorium in Decatur.
