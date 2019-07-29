ATLANTA (CBS46) – One lucky lotto player will be $10,000 richer.
The winning $10,000 Mega Millions ticket was sold at BP Cascade Road, 3515 Cascade Road SW for the July 26 drawing.
The ticket matched the first four winning numbers with the Mega Ball. The winning numbers were: 4-6-11-43-48 and the Mega Ball was 11.
A winner has not yet come forward to claim the prize. Mega Millions winners in Georgia have 180 days from the draw date to claim prizes.
