ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Health officials across three Georgia counties are teaming up to offer two mega-testing sites in Cobb and DeKalb County.
As demand for COVID-19 testing continues amid a surge in cases, more is being done to detect infection.
The mega-testing sites will offer more people the chance to get tested for free. Both sites will operate Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Cobb County site is located at Jim Miller Park (Gate 1) at 1295 Al Bishop Drive in Marietta. The DeKalb County site is located at 2994 Turner Hill Road in Stonecrest.
The sites will close from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Saturday for a lunch break.
Testing is free, but you must have an appointment to be tested. If you have health insurance, you are asked to bring that information with you.
To register online and make an appointment, click here.
The testing sites are a partnership between the Georgia Department of Public Health, DeKalb County Board of Health, Cobb & Douglas Health Departments and Viral Solutions.
Additional information about the test sites and driving directions can be found here.
