LITHONIA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Metro Atlanta mega church New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, lead by Pastor Jamal Bryant, has postponed a two-day drive thru COVID-19 testing center.
The event was originally scheduled for April 4 and 5, but was recently put on hold due to Governor Brian Kemp's 'shelter in place order'.
"The Bible reminds us that people perish for a lack of knowledge and New Birth is blessed to join RoweDocs and other partners to test a population who may have limited access to vital medical resources," said Senior Pastor Jamal Bryant. "Despite the sobering numbers of the growing COVID-19 cases and deaths around the globe, I want to encourage our community to take the necessary actions to be informed, educated and action-oriented in dealing with this pandemic," he added.
The drive thru testing site would have had, 22 medical stations, staffed by two medical professionals per station.
The church planned on testing 1,000 people over the weekend, but it wasn't free.
Screening cost $25 and the COVID-19 test cost $125.
That's a grand total of $150,000.
The prices brought a lot of backlash online, with many people wondering why a mega church would charge for Coronavirus testing.
CBS46 investigated the matter and spoke to organizer Dr. Tisha Rowe and founder of RoweDocs.
Dr. Rowe partnered with New Birth for the event, supplying the doctors.
"No one is profiting from this project not myself, not New Birth, not the lab," said Dr. Rowe.
She told CBS46 they don't have access to free testing and private clinics are costly.
"When we order labs, we have to pay for supplies, we have to pay the person who draws your lab," said Dr. Rowe.
New Birth said it's now actively seeking grants to help with costs and some insurance companies may provide reimbursements.
"If you cannot afford $150 to get tested, the next best option is to go to the health department," said Dr. Rowe.
She said any donations of personal protective equipment or tests are welcomed.
