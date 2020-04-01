LITHONIA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The metro Atlanta megachurch New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, lead by Pastor Jamal Bryant, has partnered with RoweDocs to offer two-day drive thru COVID-19 testing site.
On April 4 and 5, those interested in being tested for the deadly novel coronavirus can do so after first registering and going through a required medical prescreening. The testing will be held on New Birth's DeKalb County campus from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Screening cost $25 and the COVID-19 test and fees cost $125. Individuals should contact their health insurance for reimbursement options.
"The Bible reminds us that people perish for a lack of knowledge and New Birth is blessed to join RoweDocs and other partners to test a population who may have limited access to vital medical resources," said Senior Pastor Jamal Bryant. "Despite the sobering numbers of the growing COVID-19 cases and deaths around the globe, I want to encourage our community to take the necessary actions to be informed, educated and action-oriented in dealing with this pandemic," he added.
Those who are approved for testing will be provided an entry number to the site. Church officials anticipate administering 500 COVID-19 tests per day.
The drive thru testing site will consist of 22 medical stations, staffed by two medical professionals per station.
To register, visit NewBirth.org and click the 'coronavirus banner'
Participate in the online medical pre-screening
Go to New Birth at the designated date and time
Medical professionals interested in volunteering can find information by clicking the 'coronavirus banner' on the church's homepage.
