ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Megan Thee Stallion won the Best Mixtape Award at the BET Hip Hop Awards Saturday, and shade seemingly ensued. While making her way to the stage to accept her award, the cameras caught Spice, the Queen of DanceHall & LHHATL star, yawning, with a dash of eye rolling.
The Shaderoom along with thousands of others speculated her gestures were directed at Megan Thee Stallion.
Spice has since spoken out about the rumors and has asked for an exclusive interview she did with CBS46 to be released to show she has nothing but love for Megan Thee Stallion. She says her gesture was simply blown out of proportion.
