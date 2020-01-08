ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may have just returned from an idyllic break in Canada, but they are facing a new year that will see them have to work out their role and position within the royal family, according to a friend.
Author and journalist Tom Bradby, who made the emotional ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, in which couple opened up about their recent hardships, said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “considering their options.”
Full article click here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.