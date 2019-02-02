BUCKHEAD, GA (CBS46) A member of Atlanta Fire was shot Saturday afternoon in Buckhead.
According to Atlanta Police, the male victim had just pulled into a parking lot in the 2900 block of Grandview Ave. NE. As he and a female companion exited the vehicle they were approached by two black males with guns, demanding their belongings.
The male victim was shot in the shoulder when one of the suspects noticed he had a badge. The victim was later identified as an Atlanta Fire Rescue Department captain.
One suspect fled the scene on foot and the other in a newer model Ford Explorer. The suspect who fled on foot was struck by a motorist nearby.
The male victim has been transported to Grady Memorial Hospital and is alert and conscious.
The investigation continues.
