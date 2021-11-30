ATLANTA (CBS46) — Dantae Lamar Jones has been convicted of killing 17-year-old Jalen Camron, according to the Clayton County District Attorney Tasha M. Mosley.
PREVIOUS STORY: Fugitive on Clayton County's 10 most wanted for murder arrested on Tuesday
Jones, who was a convicted felon and high-ranking member of the Bloods criminal street gang, ordered Camron and several other individuals into a car on Jan. 13, 2018. He then drove it to an abandoned home on Apache Lane. Once they arrived, he ordered Camron out of the car and gunned him down in the presence of other individuals. He was arrested on Jan. 16 by the Fugitives Unit of the Clayton County Police Department.
Jones, who was 22 at the time of the murder, was convicted to Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and five counts of Violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.
This case was prosecuted by the Clayton County District Attorney Office’s newly formed Homicide and Gang Unit led by Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Jeff Hawkins. The trial began on
Nov. 10 and a verdict was returned on Nov. 17.
Clayton County Superior Court Judge Shana Malone presided over this case and promptly sentenced Jones to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
