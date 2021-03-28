Members of Congress pay tribute to spa victims

Congressional leaders traveled to the three Atlanta area spas Sunday to honor the eight victims killed while making the case to turn the pain into policy.
The Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC) said it's clear to them the shootings Robert Long committed were hate crimes. Adding, they're deeply concerned that the Department of Justice has not labelled it as such.
"So many Asian Americans and their family have been terrified, fearful, have literally been afraid to go outside."
New York Congresswoman Grace Meng continued, "And have literally been screaming for help."
As of now, neither Cherokee County Sheriff's Office nor Atlanta Police Department have called the killings hate crimes.
Each agency told CBS46, detectives will go where the investigation takes them. In a previous press conference, APD noted no motive is ruled out for its agency and its investigation is separate from Cherokee County's.
CAPAC argued, both outside the memorials and at a Gwinnett County roundtable, Asian women fetishes cannot and should not be separated from the targeted shootings. California Congresswoman Judy Chu explained her frustration with the investigations.
"Comments about this being a bad day, being sex addiction, and doing that in the middle of an investigation--casting doubt on whether this is a hate crime, I think it's highly improper."
Officials met with the families of Yong Ae Yue and Xiaojie Tan Sunday to offer condolences and a commitment to change. CAPAC explained they'll be rolling out resolutions on Monday which call for new legislation that seeks a unified hate crime reporting process across the nation as well as hate crime reporting guidance related to coronavirus.
The Congress members said more racism against the Asian community reared its head through rhetoric center around COVID-19. Congresswoman Chu cited language she says President Trump used which included 'Kung Flu' or 'China-virus.'
CAPAC made the plea for more political leaders to stand up and stand against Asian Hate through more policy-making.
"We must learn to live together as brothers and sisters, or we will perish together as fools," said Congressman Al Green.
The memorial visit became a means to pay respects but also pave a way for action at the federal level they claim is long overdue.
Georgia Rep. Nikema Williams adding, "Atlanta has this saying 'it is a city that is too busy to hate,' it's time to live up to that motto and not let it be empty words."
