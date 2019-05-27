ATLANTA (CBS46) – As America pauses to remember those who gave their lives for the nation, the history of the day and its significance can’t be forgotten.
According to the Veteran’s Administration’s Office of Public and Intergovernmental Affairs, the modern Memorial Day remembrance dates to May 5, 1868. On that date, Major General John A. Logan established Decoration Day as a “time for the nation to decorate the graves of the war dead with flowers.” He later set the date as May 30, which the VA said was chosen because flowers would be in bloom nationwide.
During the first “Decoration Day,” more than 5,000 participants helped decorate more than 20,000 graves of Union and Confederate soldiers buried at Arlington National Cemetery. Among the dignitaries who spoke in 1868 were General Ulysses S Grant and Ohio Congressman James Garfield.
““We do not know one promise these men made, one pledge they gave, one word they spoke; but we do know they summed up and perfected, by one supreme act, the highest virtues of men and citizens,” Garfield said, according to PBS. “For love of country they accepted death, and thus resolved all doubts, and made immortal their patriotism and their virtue.”
In 1873, the state of New York was the first to designate Memorial Day as a legal holiday. However, it wasn’t until after World War I that the day began to be more widely established a national holiday. It wasn’t until more than 100 years after the original Decoration Day that Congress officially established the Memorial Day Holiday on the last Monday of May.
Congress added a moment of silence into Memorial Day in 2000. President Bill Clinton signed into law the National Moment of Remembrance act that encourages all Americans to pause for a minute of silence to remember and honor those who died in service to the nation. The Moment of Remembrance is 3 p.m. local time each Memorial Day.
Since the United States Civil War, here’s a look at the number of U.S. soldiers who have made the ultimate sacrifice so that each generation of Americans can live in freedom.
Per the VA at of May 24, 2019 (total soldier deaths in theater and non-theater) [Sources: VA & Department of Defense]
- Civil War – 364,511
- Spanish-American War – 2,446
- World War I – 116,516
- World War II – 405,399
- Korean War – 54,246
- Vietnam War – 90,220
- Desert Storm – 383
- War on Terror – 6,975
- Total – 1,040,696
