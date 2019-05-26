ATLANTA, Ga (CBS46) -- There are several events in the metro-Atlanta area to honor those who gave their lives in service to our country.
Here is a list of things going on:
Marietta National Cemetery - Memorial Day Ceremony, noon. Featuring keynote speaker Brigadier General Diana Holland. During her command, Brig. Gen. Holland led the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Atlantic Division's response to Hurricanes Irma, Maria, Florence, and Michael.
Hall County Sheriff's Honor Guard - 8th annual Memorial Day Celebration. Honor guard sentries march throughout the entire 24-hours of Memorial Day. Just before noon, Sheriff Couch will deliver remarks before a 21-gun salute.
Roswell Remembers - The largest Memorial Day ceremony in Georgia. The program includes a laying of the wreath, POW/MIA tribute, armed forces tribute, and a 21-gun salute. The guest speaker is Colonel (Ret) Patricia S Blassie. Colonel Blassie was the principal advisor to her family in the identification of her brother, 1st Lt. Michael J. Blassie. On Memorial Day 1984, unknown to the family, Lt. Blassie was interred as the Vietnam Unknown Soldier, Tomb of the Unknowns at Arlington National Cemetery, Virginia.
Norcross Memorial Day Remembrance Event - The special guest speaker is Tyler Reiss, a Norcross Police employee and Army Ranger. The 116th Army Band will perform.
Alpharetta Memorial Day Tribute to Fallen Heroes - 9am. City Hall. Program includes Posting of Colors, Pledge of Allegiance, National Anthem, Keynote Speaker, Laying of the Wreath, Rifle Salute, and Taps
Memorial Day March of Stockbridge - This year's event will include a procession and ceremony. Stockbridge invites everyone to take part in the procession. Meet by 9am at the Merle Manders Conference Center. There will also be an official ceremony at Memorial Park and Cemetery honoring the men and women who died while serving in the nation's armed forces.
Gwinnett Fallen Heroes Memorial - 1pm, Lawrenceville. Gwinnett County officials will pay tribute to Gwinnett County Police Officer Antwan Toney during the 16th annual Memorial Day ceremony. Officer Toney was killed in the line of duty October 20, 2018. The ceremony honors fallen heroes who have sacraficed their lives to protect our nation and our communities.
Senoia Memorial Day Celebration and Festival - Events all day from 10am-5pm. The parade is at 2pm. The evening ends with a fireworks display at Senioa's Marimac Lakes Park at dark.
