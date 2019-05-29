ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) After eight deaths over the 2018 Memorial Day holiday weekend, the numbers have increased significantly in 2019.
The Georgia State Patrol released their final traffic fatality numbers for the Memorial Day holiday weekend and the numbers aren't good. 17 people died on Georgia roadways, compared to just eight last year.
The reporting period is from 6 p.m. on Friday until 11:59 p.m. on Monday.
Troopers investigated 396 traffic crashes that resulted in 203 injuries. 357 people were cited for driving under the influence.
Fatal crashes over the 2019 Memorial Day holiday weekend occurred in Bartow, Catoosa, Greene, Cook, Laurens, Camden, Fannin, Hancock, Lowndes, Worth, Coweta, and Heard counties.
