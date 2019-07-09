GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) – A memorial fund has been set up for the family of Nicolas Dixon, a Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was killed in the line of duty this week.
The fund has been established at Peach State Bank & Trust at 325 Washington St. in Gainesville. Donations can be made in person at the bank and via the bank’s drive-through teller or night deposit box. One hundred percent of donations will go to the family.
Donations can be mailed to: Peach State Bank & Trust, P.O. Box 290, Gainesville, GA 30503-9835. Checks should be made payable to: Deputy Nicolas Blane Dixon Memorial Fund.
Dixon had been with the department for three years. He was a husband and father of nine-year-old and four-month-old sons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.