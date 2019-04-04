ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Locked arm in arm, bonded by history and blood, the family of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stood on his tomb at the King Center to speak on his legacy on the 51st anniversary of his death.
Around them, people from all over the country and the world took part.
“I think seeing his family and being a part of the atmosphere was very, very moving,” said Aurelia Emerson. “Just to remember him and his wife and the work that he did for humanity is good,” she added.
Siya Sanga and her coworkers are in town from Johannesburg South Africa for a work conference and realized the importance of the date.
“It’s very special being here on this day,” Sanga said.” It’s very inspirational because we went through very much the same things. The U.S. also had the civil rights movement 50 years before South Africa was liberated, so drawing inspiration from what happened here and seeing what the U.S. is still struggling with these days and how they’re trying to overcome those challenges is inspirational.”
“I think it’s pretty iconic, and it just resonates so much with our ideology as well as a country in Africa and to be able to realize it and be in this moment with the family. I think when Nelson Mandela died in South Africa it was the same kind of feeling,” said Vuyolwethu Nkosi, who is also from Johannesburg.
Many people who are old enough, remember exactly where they were 51 years ago when they heard the news.
“I was in Japan in 1968 and I remember very clearly the news reported that; I was in junior high school,” said Bruce Brownlee. He came with friends visiting from California to see the King family lay the wreath.
Dr. Bernice King told CBS46 the day is one of slight sadness for her, a reminder that she did not get to fully know her dad, but is motivated by the messages his work continues to impart.
“The one thing that we have to be careful of is that we don’t seek to do the work without understanding the spirit in which he did the work, because that seems to be missing the most," King told CBS46. "Daddy was able to call people up in truth. We kind of denigrate people because the denigrate us and that’s not the way he taught u
