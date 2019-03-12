Marietta, GA (CBS46) Two men accused of shooting a Cobb County couple at a popular Marietta restaurant in 2016 have been indicted in the case.
Investigators say Demarious Greene and Dylan Ledbetter attacked Cynthia and Anthony Welch in the parking lot of Pappadeaux's restaurant on Windy Hill Road on October 7, 2016.
Police say it was around 10:15 p.m. when the Welches had just left the restaurant after celebrating Cynthia's birthday. As they walked to their car someone approached them. Family members reportedly say it was an attempted robbery that ended with the Welches being shot.
Anthony Welch, 48, was pronounced dead at the hospital. Cynthia survived.
Police say the gunman ran away. The Welches had been married 25 years.
No word on when Ledbetter and Greene are expected in court.
