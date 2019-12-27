CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) Police are still searching for two men who allegedly shot a woman during a robbery in Conyers.
The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office say the men actually robbed two businesses in the same night and one of those being a quick stop in Conyers.
Police also say the men first walked into the Starship Enterprises gift store, where they shot a female employee multiple times. The woman survived her injuries and is continuing to recover. One suspect was described wearing a gray zip style hooded sweatshirt, gray sweat pants, and red shoes. The second suspect was described seen wearing dark clothing and a red bandana over his face.
“A lot of times just the threat of a gun. But if you’re actually using it that’s something different that changes a scenario a lot," said 'Charlie', a resident who lives in the area. "They’re probably going to keep doing what they were doing probably going to rob something else if they don’t get caught."
If you have any information on the robberies, you're asked to contact the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office.
