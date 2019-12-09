SNELLVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two male suspects are wanted after police allege they cornered and robbed another teenager at a Publix grocery store restroom.
Gwinnett County Police say the teens stole and iPhone and Apple Airpods from the teen on Nov. 9, 2019. The teen said the men blocked the door of the restroom and refused to let him go until he handed over the items.
The suspects then immediately left the store.
A spokesperson for Publix sent CBS46 the following statement, "The safety of our customers and associates is very important to us at Publix. Unfortunately, I'm not able to comment on open investigations."
One of the suspects has a tattoo of cursive letters above his left eye.
Police are now hoping the public will recognize both men wanted in connection to the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett County Police at 770-513-5300. Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers by calling 404-577-8477.
