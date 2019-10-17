DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A foiled plan to allegedly take teen girl's across state lines for the purpose of prostitution has landed two men behind county bars in DeKalb.
Police arrested James Ruffin, 27, and Lyndon "Sas" Smith, 26, on October 17. The duo were allegedly attempting to pimp underage girls.
Both are charged with criminal attempt trafficking of persons for sexual servitude and criminal attempt pimping of a person less than 18 years of age.
Both girls were safely recovered.
