LAGRANGE, Ga. (AP) - Two men have been arrested on murder charges following a shooting death at a west Georgia motel.
LaGrange police say 26-year-old Tony Reynoso of Columbus was arrested in Montgomery, Alabama on Thursday.
Later, 32-year-old Joshua Osterman turned himself in to LaGrange police. The two men are accused in the Dec. 18 shooting death of 31-year-old Jeffrey Flansburg.
He died at a LaGrange hospital after police in that city found Flansburg shot in the neck, lying on the sidewalk outside a motel room.
It's unclear if Reynoso and Osterman have lawyers or whether a judge has considered bail for them.
