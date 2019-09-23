MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Police tracked down two Alabama men within one hour of the start of their alleged crime spree on Sunday.
Raiquon Anderson, 21, of Huntsville, Alabama, and Quatreion Hughes, 19, of Torey, Alabama were arrested and booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center where they face multiple felony charges.
The timeline of events shows how quickly the men were taken into custody.
According to police, the crime spree began when someone from the Red Latina Check Cashing business, located in 1800 block Cobb Parkway South, called 911 at 2:50 p.m. to report that two men with guns attempted to rob the business.
Just five minutes later, a delivery driver for the Marietta Wings & More restaurant called 911 to report the business had been robbed.
Minutes later police pulled over a car matching the initial description of the one the men were driving, but they quickly determined that those drivers were not involved.
At 3:08 p.m., a housekeeper working at the Sleep Inn in the 1100 block of Powers Ferry Place called 911 to report two young men walking around with handguns.
At 3:14 p.m., the first Marietta officer arrived at the hotel and confirmed the two men at the hotel matched the descriptions given from the earlier robberies.
Multiple officers from Marietta and Cobb County worked together to establish a perimeter around the hotel.
The officers cleared the hotel in about an hour and recovered a stolen vehicle, personal property and all the cash that was taken in the alleged robberies.
“I am impressed with the way several citizens and first responders all worked together to bring these two armed and dangerous suspects into custody within approximately one hour of the start of their crime spree. This is another shining example of a community working together to keep our streets safe,” Dan Flynn, Marietta Chief of Police said.
