CHICAGO, IL (CBS46) Empire star Jussie Smollett is recovering after being beaten and battered with racial slurs outside a Chicago restaurant on Tuesday.
According to TMZ, the 36-year-old star returned to the windy city from New York to complete filming for the current season. Around 2 a.m. Smollett went to Subway where he encountered the suspects as he exited the establishment.
The two men allegedly had on ski masks as they repeatedly punched Smollet, placed a noose around his neck, doused him in bleach and screamed, "This is MAGA country."
Chicago Police released the following statement:
"Overnight, the Chicago Police Department received a report of a possible racially-charged assault and batter involving a cast member of the television show Empire. Given the severity of the allegations, we are taking this investigation very seriously and treating it as a possible hate crime."
Smollet was able to transport himself to Northwestern Memorial where he was treated for his injuries including a fractured rib. He is reportedly in good physical condition.
Just a week prior to the brutal attack, a letter stating "You will die black f**" was sent to Fox Studios addressed to Smollett.
Police are actively canvassing the area and retrieving surveillance footage.
