Chamblee police are asking for the public’s help in locating men who burglarized three apartments.
According to Chamblee police, the men entered the Anderson at Clairmont Apartments located at the 2500 block of Northeast Expressway on December 19, just after 7 p.m.
One of the victims reportedly captured the suspects on video surveillance inside the apartment.
“One of the suspects was in possession of a handgun and the other with a screwdriver. The suspects were able to get away with several items of jewelry and electronics”, according to Chamblee police.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS(8477).
