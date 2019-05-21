COVINGTON, Ga. (CBS46) Two men are jailed after allegedly trying to use a fake ID to purchase a Jeep Grand Cherokee valued at over $100,000 and police believe it's part of a larger crime ring.
The staff at Ginn Motors in Covington grew suspicious about the two men trying to buy the vehicle. Their suspicions were validated when 22 year-old Shawn Millstead and 35 year-old Jason Tucker were using fake information to try to purchase the vehicle.
"We believe they are part of a larger group that focuses on dealerships that are on the out skirts of a metro city and they're often times successful," said Ken Malcom, Covington Police Captain. "If they're able to get that vehicle off the lot, they're successful."
The two men arrived at the dealership in a rented Land Rover that police say they were not planning on returning.
They believe the goal is to make money off the stolen cars.
