ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Two men are dead after an altercation escalated to gunfire on Friday.
Police said the men were engaged in a dispute over a woman when they both pulled guns and shot each other.
The men were dead when police arrived on the scene in the 4800 block of Campbellton Road SW.
