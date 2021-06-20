ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating an early morning robbery in southeast Atlanta.
Around 12:22 a.m., officers responded to a robbery call at 127 Richardson Street SE.
When they arrived, officers spoke with the victim who stated that while at the location, 2 men knocked on the door claiming they had a food delivery.
When the victim opened the door, one suspect produced a weapon and entered the location.
The 2 men robbed several people inside, then fled the location in the victim's 2009 Infiniti G38X.
One victim suffered a small laceration.
Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident and to possibly identify anyone involved.
The investigation is ongoing.
