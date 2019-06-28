ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Police are looking for five men wanted in connection with the carjacking of a cab driver.
The cab driver says he picked up five men in the 1300 block of Park Avenue SW on Friday. Due to their ages he said requested they pay the cab fare up front.
That’s when the cab driver says the men became combative, assaulted him, forced him out of the vehicle and fled.
The victim sustained minor injuries. The incident remains under investigation.
