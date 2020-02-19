DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) - The Gwinnett County Police Department are searching for three Asian men involved in a shooting at the Encore nightclub on New Year’s Day. Detectives released images of the suspects and their car in hopes of generating leads in the case.
Witnesses told police that a verbal altercation in the parking lot involving several males turned physical around 2:45 a.m. After security separated the group, two of the males went to their vehicle and both retrieved guns. One male obtained a handgun and the other male armed himself with a rifle.
The male with the rifle shot multiple times into the air, before turning the gun towards the club causing damage to the building. After shooting several rounds, the men got into a black passenger car, possibly a Mercedes. Surveillance from the business captured three of the males involved in this incident.
Encore nightclub is located at 3865 Venture Drive in Duluth. Detectives have been working the case since January 1.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
