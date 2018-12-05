Atlanta, GA (CBS46) When the temperatures drop into the thirties with wind chills in the teens, having a warm place to go can literally be a lifesaver.
The City of Atlanta warming center at Old Adamsville Recreation Center will open Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. The center is located at 3404 Delmar Lane NW. Men, women and children are welcome at the center. To assist with needs, socks and hygiene kits will be provided by U First, Inc.
Transportation will also be provided by Fulton County from Gateway, 275 Pryor Street beginning at 6 p.m.
