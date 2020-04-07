CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police in Clayton County say Katrina Babb is a mentally disabled ward of the state who has bee reported missing from her place of resident.
Ms. Babb was last seen around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 5900 block of Highway 85 in Riverdale. It believed she left on foot from the facility.
The 43-year-old is a white female, 5'04", weighs 158 lbs., has brown eyes and medium length black hair. She was last seen wearing a grey jacket, black hat and blue jeans.
Anyone with information of her whereabouts is asked to contact Clayton County Police at 770-477-3550.
