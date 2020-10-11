ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Stadium officials allowed a select number of fans in to watch the Falcons take on the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Despite a tough loss, at least fans are welcome back to catch some future wins at home games during the 2020 NFL season.

“We’re so happy the Falcons are back playing,” said Yamaguchi, a local fan.

Team and stadium officials decided to allow a limited number of fans back into the Benz for Sunday’s game against the Panthers.

“You come out, follow the rules, get out, have some fun, and enjoy life,” added Johnny, a Panthers fan.

Officials say they used two hi-tech drones to sanitize more than 70,000 seats inside the stadium.

The team is the first in the NFL to use this technology.

“You’ve gotta do what you’ve gotta do to make it safe,” Yamaguchi added.

The Falcons announced in August that games would be played without fans through at least September.

But as fans returned for the first time in months, many felt at ease despite the current circumstances.

“I feel pretty safe, I’ve been doing what I’m supposed to be doing, wearing my face mask, and I think so far it’s working for us, I’m coming here from California and I’ve had a great experience so far,” said Gabriela Sandoval.

The team said the change in policy was due, in part, to the decline in coronavirus cases in Georgia.

But fans are trying to focus on the game, and the usual friendly rivalry, while doing their part to keep everyone safe.

“Social distance, put your mask on, wash your hands,” another fan, Kelly Jones, said.

Related Stories: