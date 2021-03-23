A major collaboration between federal and local agencies and Mercedes-Benz Stadium will drastically increase vaccinations starting tomorrow.
“There’s 700 people that will be working in this facility to help,” Governor Brian Kemp said at a press conference to announce the expansion.
Over a period of eight weeks, officials hope to vaccinate 210-thousand people.
Starting tomorrow, six so-called pods, over three floors, will be operational with members of FEMA and the Department of Defense on site to help.
“Here at this location, we have the necessary space to serve and provide up to six-thousand shots a day, that's 42-thousand a week,” said Robert Fenton, FEMA Acting Administrator.
The expansion makes Mercedes-Benz Stadium the largest mass vaccination site in the southeast. Officials believe the location of the stadium, in the heart of downtown, helps with equity in vaccinations. Officials said the walk-up location, surrounded by vulnerable populations and near public transportation, may help remove some barriers to access.
“Black and brown people have not been vaccinated at the same rate as others,” said Fulton County Commission Chairman. “We must reverse that trend and reach everyone.”
For the first six weeks, the Pfizer vaccine will be given out. The last two weeks, people will get the Johnson and Johnson shot.
“Really out of the box thinking that they’re doing here with flexible times, flexible hours, ability to have walk-ups, take advantage of public transportation and other things, not only just to serve Fulton County but this whole metro area,” said Governor Brian Kemp.
To make an appointment, call 888-457-0186 or visit https://gta-vras.powerappsportals.us/
