ATLANTA (CBS46) — Mercedes-Benz Stadium is looking to hire.
The stadium announced it is hiring part-time event and game day staff who are passionate about service and making a difference in peoples’ lives.
The application process is currently underway. Those who apply will be considered to attend the stadium’s first in-person hiring event of 2022 on Feb. 8 or one of the subsequent hiring events in the coming months, according to a news release.
Those interested in applying can click here to begin the application process.
