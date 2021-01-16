Mercedes Benz Stadium held a first-of-its-kind event Saturday, distributing COVID-19 vaccinations to thousands of Fulton County teachers and school staff members.
Many Fulton County School employees ages 65 and older were having trouble getting the vaccine, including teacher Vailey Dickens.
“The virus is real, you get it, you might get sick and then you might die,” said Dickens. "You might not die, but I don’t want to go through all that. You see, my family expects for me to live for about 30 more years; I want to be 97 when I die.”
Many local educators and school workers have been worried about exposure to the virus, but they are excited to finally have an opportunity to receive the vaccine.
Hapeville Elementary School teacher Eleanor Dunn believed this vaccine was for everyone’s benefit, saying, “it’s for my protection, my family’s protection, and the kids that I work with also.”
While the line to get the vaccine wrapped around the stadium, some like teacher Richard Harris felt that it was worth the wait regardless of how long the line was.
“I’ve always trusted... I’ve always gone with the science. The science is what you should follow,” said Harris.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.