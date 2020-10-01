ATLANTA, GA. (CBS46) -- Mercedes-Benz Stadium (MBS) is taking cleaning to a new, more tech-savvy level.
The stadium is now using drone technology as part of its holistic cleaning protocol. It makes MBS the first professional sports stadium to adopt the cutting-edge technology.
MBS partnered with Lucid Drone Technologies, a company based out of Charlotte, NC that offers D1 disinfecting drones to sanitize key areas in a more efficient and effective manner.
The technology has been tested as part of the stadium’s sanitization process and will be put in effect as the stadium welcomes fans back for the Falcons home game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11.
“The process of welcoming fans back involves actively listening and responding to their concerns and we understand that proper cleaning and sanitization protocols are top of mind in the current environment.” Dietmar Exler, COO, AMB Sports and Entertainment said. “We have worked tirelessly to provide a safe environment for not only our associates, players and staff, but especially our fans.”
Stadium operators say they were exploring the utilization of drones prior to the pandemic but accelerated the process.
The drones utilize electrostatic spraying nozzles for even distribution of medical-grade disinfecting chemicals -- including an inhibitor that prevents harmful bacteria and virus from adhering to surfaces without leaving a residue. It also helps distribute the non-toxic disinfectant to hard-to-reach areas.
“This stadium is incredibly large and as we begin to slowly welcome fans back, these drones allow us to maximize the time between games and private events to thoroughly sanitize,” said Jackie Poulakos, Manager, building operations. “We are always challenged by leadership to continually innovate and this new technology is the ideal solution to effectively disinfect and sanitize our stadium in an efficient manner.”
The drone is the newest addition to the extensive cleaning and sanitization program at the stadium. The program includes daily cleaning using GenEon’s ionized solution that kills harmful germs and bacteria.
Its also added a sanitation team that carries out hourly disinfecting, 600 hand sanitizer dispensers and monthly anti-viral coating to help reduce the risk of exposure and spread of the virus.
