ATLANTA (CBS46) — If you are planning on getting your COVID-19 vaccine at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, you need to act soon.
After 11 weeks of operation, the Mercedes-Benz Stadium Community Vaccination Center will close after Monday, June 7.
More than 300k vaccines have been given at the site, significantly increasing the percentage of vaccinated people in Georgia.
And there's still time for you to get the first or second shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the stadium, as it will remain open through Monday, June 7 at 5 p.m. Here's the remaining schedule:
- Friday, June 4, 9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
- Saturday, June 5, 9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
- Sunday, June 6, 9:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
- Monday, June 7, 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
The vaccine is available for free to anyone age 12+. Parking is also free. No appointment is needed. For second doses, people are asked to ensure that sufficient time has passed and to bring their vaccination card.
Even after the closure of the MBS Community Vaccination Center, Georgia residents will still have many opportunities to be vaccinated in their communities. The Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency and the Fulton County Board of Health will continue to operate both fixed and mobile vaccination sites within Fulton County. Other agencies and private businesses across Georgia continue to offer COVID-19 vaccines.
For more information and to learn where you can obtain your vaccine after June 7, you can go to www.fultoncountyga.gov/covidvaccine.
