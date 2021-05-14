ATLANTA (CBS46) -- With Mercedes-Benz Stadium having opened to full capacity for Atlanta United games, and expected to do so for upcoming Atlanta Falcons games, fans can expect revised policies regarding face coverings in line with the latest CDC recommendations.
While stadium officials still recommend masks for all guests age two and above, they are only required for those guests located at field level seats and patios due to proximity to players and team staff. Mercedes-Benz Stadium has also recommended that guests wear masks while entering the stadium and while walking to and from parking lots and transit.
Associates at the stadium will continue to be required to wear face coverings regardless of whether or not they have been vaccinated.
The stadium also reiterated CDC guidelines regarding face coverings, both reusable and disposable varieties, as listed below:
- Be made with at least two layers of breathable material
- Fully cover the nose and mouth and secure under the chin
- Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face
- Be secured around the face and allow the guest to remain hands-free
Further statements from stadium officials can be read here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.