ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- As Georgians continue to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Mercedes-Benz Stadium announced Wednesday that they will be extending their community vaccination center for an additional four weeks.
The center is set to remain open through June 15 which will allow for nearly 35,000 additional doses weekly for residents.
They will also continue using the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which is the only vaccine used at the site.
According to a press release, residents may continue to register online for appointments, and walk-up availability will continue throughout the operation period.
