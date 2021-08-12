ATLANTA (CBS46) -- As the Atlanta Falcons gear up to play their first pre-season game against the Tennessee Titans Friday, team officials issued updated mask protocols for fans.
Fans and associates are strongly encouraged to wear masks in all open-air areas of the stadium including inner bowl, concourses, and beyond.
Gates are set to open at 5:30 p.m. and fans will have the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the 100 level of MBS starting at 5:30 p.m.
Team officials released the following masks protocols:
- To be consistent with other NFL teams with an open-air facility, we will be implementing an updated mask policy for events beginning with the Falcons vs. Titans game on Friday, Aug. 13.
- Masks will be required in enclosed spaces including clubs and the retail store.
- All associates working in those spaces will be required to wear a mask.
- This mandate will be in effect starting with the Falcons vs. Titans game and events moving forward. We will continue to evaluate and monitor the situation and make updates as needed.
- At this time, Mercedes-Benz Stadium will not go back to a limited seating capacity unless mandated by MLS or the NFL.
- We continue to take all precautions set forth re: cleaning protocols and safety measures as we have since the start of the pandemic.
- We highly encourage fans to adhere to guidelines set forth by local health officials.
- We highly encourage all citizens to be vaccinated and will be offering them at the game.
