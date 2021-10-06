BIBB County, Al. (CBS46) -- Need a job? Now is your chance! Mercedes-Benz U.S. International in Alabama announced Wednesday that it plans to hire hundreds of full-time workers by the end of the year.
They are looking to fill positions in assembly, the body and paint shops along with at their battery plant in Bibb County where workers will assemble new technology, high voltage EV battery systems.
“MBUSI’s commitment to being the best luxury auto manufacturer in North America is most evident in our workforce,” said Michael Göbel, president and CEO of MBUSI. “As our production continues to accelerate and evolve, we are growing the team we’ve built with additional support on a local level.”
Team members hired as part of the program will be immediately eligible for all MBUSI benefit programs and a starting hourly pay rate of $20, rising to $25+ an hour after regular wage increases over four years, plus a shift premium, according to a news release.
To qualify for the positions, applicants must have a high school diploma or GED equivalent, one to three years of manufacturing experience, and must be able to perform the essential functions of the job.
New Team Members hired as part of the campaign immediately qualify for MBUSI’s benefits package, which includes:
- Health and life insurance
- Defined contribution retirement plan with a 401(k) match
- Annual bonus
- Paid holidays, vacation and emergency vacation days, along with a paid winter shutdown
- Tuition reimbursement
- On-site childcare, medical center and fitness center
